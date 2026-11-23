Mosta has partnered with Crossmint and OpenPayd to offer named virtual IBANs and stablecoin-to-fiat payments to customers in Europe.

Through the integration, businesses and individuals in Europe will be able to receive and send fiat payments via named virtual IBANs (vIBANs), convert between stablecoins and fiat currencies, and pay counterparties directly from a crypto balance, all within their Mosta account.

How the integrations divide responsibilities

The partners each cover a separate part of the payment flow. OpenPayd will provide the named vIBANs, which support transfers between a customer's own accounts as well as payments to and from third parties, together with foreign exchange services. Crossmint will provide regulated on- and off-ramp infrastructure linking stablecoins with fiat currencies.

Through this arrangement, businesses that hold stablecoins but pay suppliers in fiat can avoid transferring funds between separate providers before settling an invoice. Mosta will carry out the conversion and the payment through its partners' infrastructure. These functions sit alongside Mosta's existing cards, cross-border payments, and invoicing tools.

According to Denis Spasibo, Co-founder at Mosta, customers need to receive money, pay suppliers, and move funds across borders regardless of whether they hold fiat or stablecoins.

Regulatory footing under MiCA and PSD2

Crossmint holds authorisation as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and as a Payment Institution under PSD2. These EU authorisations support its stablecoin custody and transfer infrastructure. They allow Crossmint to act as one authorised provider for holding stablecoins and moving them as payments, rather than requiring customers to combine several separately licensed vendors.

Rodri Fernández Touza, Co-founder at Crossmint, stated that businesses need practical ways to move between stablecoins and the currencies used by their customers and suppliers, noting that Crossmint's on- and off-ramp infrastructure, backed by its MiCA and PSD2 authorisations, will support Mosta's European offering.

The arrangement builds on an existing connection between the two infrastructure providers, because Crossmint is already an OpenPayd client.

Positioning for human and AI-driven finance

The European expansion adds to a product set built for both human finance teams and autonomous systems. Beyond business accounts and cross-border payments, Mosta offers corporate cards, invoicing with automatic reconciliation, crypto processing, and mass payouts in fiat or stablecoins. Customers can automate finance tasks through Mosta AI, connect their own AI tools via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and issue controlled Agent Cards to autonomous systems.