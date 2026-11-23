UK-based stablecoin infrastructure platform Wirex has launched tokenised stocks on its infrastructure. Partners can now offer tokenised US equities to their own customers by integrating with Wirex's infrastructure, while users of Wirex's own app, Wirex One, can access them in the app. The stocks are available in supported jurisdictions, subject to eligibility criteria.

US equities, backed one-to-one

Users can buy and hold tokenised versions of major US stocks, including Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, around the clock. Each token is backed one-to-one by a share. The tokenised stocks are built on the Base network and issued by Coinbase. They do not give users legal ownership of the underlying shares or shareholder rights such as voting, and Wirex describes them as high-risk products.

Partners can access the tokenised stocks through a single Wirex Infrastructure API and SDK, alongside cards, accounts, digital asset trading, yield, cashback, and global payouts. This allows them to give customers onchain exposure to US companies without building the infrastructure or sourcing the assets themselves. Wirex says more stocks will be added over time, and partners can request integration through Wirex.

Live on Wirex One

Wirex One, Wirex's digital wealth app built on its own infrastructure, is the initial platform to offer the tokenised stocks. The app launched in June 2026 on Circle's Arc blockchain and has nearly two million users. Its non-custodial design means users hold fractions of tokenised stocks alongside other traditional and digital assets in a wallet they control.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, said demand for US stocks is growing, but that buying them has traditionally involved paperwork, delays, and friction. He added that Wirex is bringing a full range of financial services onchain, and that users can now choose a mix of tokenised stocks and other assets in their own wallet to suit their investment strategy.