US-based Global Kiwi Labs, which builds the colocation platform TheHUB, has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round led by Valor Capital Group, with participation from crypto market maker Keyrock and angel investors. The funding will be used to grow the company's engineering team and expand TheHUB into new locations.

Equal access for digital asset trading

TheHUB brings the fair-access infrastructure used by traditional exchanges to digital asset markets. Its initial site, inside the Equinix TY15 data centre in Tokyo, is live and onboarding exchanges, trading firms, and validators. Each participant's connection to TheHUB's central switch is equalised to the same length of fibre and calibrated to within 10 millimetres, so no participant gains a proximity advantage.

A GPS-synchronised master clock timestamps orders as they enter the network so they can be sequenced by arrival time, and market data reaches all subscribers simultaneously using open standards already used by traditional exchanges. Order sequencing and execution data are logged onchain, creating a public audit trail. Global Kiwi Labs, founded in 2025, says equal access can allow market makers to quote tighter spreads.

Shared infrastructure for institutions

Jamie Brown, CEO of Global Kiwi Labs, said traditional financial markets did not reach their current performance through software alone, but by building specialised physical infrastructure, and that digital asset markets now need the same foundation. He added that TheHUB allows exchanges, traders, and infrastructure providers to access that foundation as a shared network rather than building it independently.

Bruno Batavia, Partner at Valor Capital Group, said the firm looks for companies building critical infrastructure for the next generation of financial markets, and that TheHUB is developing a technology layer that helps digital asset markets meet the performance standards required by institutional participants. TheHUB's Tokyo site also hosts a node of DoubleZero, a high-performance network built on dedicated fibre.