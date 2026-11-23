Macropod has listed AUDM, its Australian-dollar stablecoin, on Bullish Exchange, giving institutions another way to trade and settle in AUD.

AUDM is issued by Australia-based Macropod under an Australian Financial Services Licence, with each token backed one-to-one by Australian dollars held in trust with Australian authorised deposit-taking institutions. Eligible Bullish clients can trade AUDM on a central limit order book integrated with automated market making, including against Bitcoin and USDC, giving them exposure to digital assets and the AUD/USD exchange rate.

Australian-dollar liquidity for global markets

The listing extends access to Australian-dollar liquidity beyond Australia. NYSE-listed Bullish operates as a full reserve exchange, holding customer assets on a one-to-one basis and keeping them segregated from corporate funds, which Macropod says aligns with AUDM's reserve-based model. Bullish Exchange is a spot and derivatives exchange for institutional clients, and Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCA as a crypto-asset service provider offering spot trading and custody.

Drew Bradford, CEO of Macropod, stated that digital markets need settlement assets they can trust, and that the listing gives institutions operating globally access to Australian-dollar liquidity from a licensed Australian issuer. Chris Tyrer, President of Bullish Exchange, said most stablecoin activity still runs through US dollars, but demand for other currencies is increasing, and AUDM gives customers an Australian-dollar alternative for trading assets such as Bitcoin.

From domestic payments to Project Acacia

Since launching in late 2025, AUDM has expanded to the Base and Solana networks and to Australian exchanges including OKX Australia, Independent Reserve, Swyftx, and BTC Markets. It also supports live retail payments and serves as the settlement asset in two pilots under Project Acacia, led by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre, covering a tokenised wholesale managed investment scheme and a tokenised corporate bond.

Macropod is registered with AUSTRAC as a virtual asset service provider. AUDM is not a bank deposit and is not covered by Australia's Financial Claims Scheme, and only clients onboarded with Macropod can redeem it directly, while other holders may need to sell on secondary markets, where the price may differ from AUD 1. Availability on Bullish depends on client eligibility and applicable law.