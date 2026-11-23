Anchorage Digital has partnered with Kalshi Prime, letting institutions post Bitcoin and stablecoins held in custody as margin without moving them.

Institutional clients of Anchorage Digital can now post Bitcoin and stablecoins held at Anchorage Digital Bank as margin for trading on the HODL Margining network of Kalshi Prime, a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Clients of Anchorage Digital Prime can access HODL Margining directly from the assets they already hold, giving them access to Kalshi Prime's perpetual futures and prediction markets.

A tri-party collateral model

Posting margin on a regulated derivatives venue typically requires wiring dollars or stablecoins to the venue or selling digital assets for cash. Under the tri-party arrangement, the client's assets stay in a segregated account at Anchorage Digital Bank, which locks the pledged amount and acts as custodian throughout the trade, while Kalshi Prime recognises the locked collateral as margin. The client retains title to the collateral, and Kalshi Prime's rights are set out in a tri-party agreement.

The partnership runs on Anchorage Digital's Atlas network, which lets clients settle, post collateral, and trade with counterparties directly from custody. Locked assets cannot be withdrawn while a position is open, both parties can see the collateral's status through Anchorage Digital's dashboard and API, and when a position closes or exposure falls, clients can withdraw the released amount to any destination.

Collateral that stays in custody

Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital, stated that institutions should not have to choose between holding Bitcoin and trading with it, and that clients can now use custodied assets as margin on a CFTC-regulated venue without a wire transfer, a sale, or a change of custodian. According to McCauley, prediction markets are a natural next step for a model Anchorage Digital has built for other venues.

Jeff Bandman, CEO of Kalshi Prime, stated that clients want to post their core assets as margin without giving them up, and that Anchorage Digital provides a regulated bank custodian behind the collateral. The partnership follows Anchorage Digital's expansion of Atlas into collateral management for institutional lenders in March 2026 and guidance from CFTC staff, also in March 2026, on using Bitcoin, Ether, and USDC as collateral in derivatives markets.