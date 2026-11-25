Singapore-based digital asset payments company Triple-A has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with COOCON, a South Korean business data and payments platform. The companies will work on bringing stablecoin payments to South Korea, covering use cases from QR code payments to cross-border settlement.

From QR payments to cross-border settlement

According to Triple-A, COOCON's team has already demonstrated a working integration with Triple-A's platform, and the companies have not yet shared further details on its scope. COOCON is listed on the KOSDAQ market in South Korea, while Triple-A was founded in Singapore in 2017.

COOCON provides business data and payment services in South Korea, including data aggregation and payment processing for businesses and financial institutions. Triple-A, which holds a Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, provides businesses with infrastructure to accept, send, and convert digital assets and stablecoins alongside fiat payments, including for cross-border payments.

Stablecoin rules taking shape in Korea

The MoU comes as South Korea works on legislation for won-denominated stablecoins. The Financial Services Commission has been preparing the Digital Asset Basic Act, which is expected to cover stablecoin issuance, distribution, payment services, and consumer protection, while Korean banks and fintechs have been testing stablecoin payment infrastructure ahead of final rules. The Bank of Korea has supported a bank-centred approach to issuance, while the Financial Services Commission has said ownership requirements for stablecoin issuers have not been finalised.

Triple-A has been expanding its payment infrastructure through partnerships. In February 2026, it integrated Mastercard Move to expand its cross-border payout capabilities. The MoU with COOCON would extend its stablecoin services to South Korea, subject to the country's regulatory framework for digital assets. Under one proposal being discussed, banks would reportedly hold majority stakes in consortiums issuing won stablecoins, while payment companies could take part in distribution and merchant settlement.