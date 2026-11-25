VanEck has given Gemini notice to end custody of its US Bitcoin, Ether, and SOL ETFs, with termination due in February 2027.

According to three 8-K filings, VanEck's ETF sponsor has sent Gemini written notice ending its custody and clearing agreements for the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL), the VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV), and the VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL). The terminations take effect on or about 16 February 2027, and Gemini will continue servicing the funds until then, leaving Coinbase Custody as the remaining existing custodian.

Custody and staking arrangements

An ETF custodian holds the fund's digital assets for shareholders and charges a safekeeping fee, while the clearing agreement covers the settlement of the fund's trades. Gemini was HODL's primary Bitcoin custodian, with Coinbase Custody listed as an additional custodian. For the Solana ETF, the termination also ends the addendum covering staking, under which the fund's tokens are locked to help run the Solana network in exchange for rewards.

At 30 September 2026, HODL held about 14,726 BTC, worth USD 1.23 billion, according to its quarterly report, although the filing does not show how much of this Gemini held. The handover is scheduled for about three months after VanEck sent the notice.

Gemini's custody business

Gemini, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, announced HODL as a custody client when the fund launched in January 2024. The exchange, which listed its shares on Nasdaq in September 2025, competes with Coinbase for institutional custody business. In February 2026, Gemini announced plans to wind down operations in the UK, the EU, and Australia and cut about 25% of its global workforce, while retaining its US and Singapore businesses.

Its UK and European operations were reportedly sold to stablecoin payments company KAST in November 2026, and in May 2026, Gemini received a USD 100 million capital injection from Winklevoss Capital Fund.