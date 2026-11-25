Tether has made a strategic investment in SCRYPT to support the Swiss stablecoin trading and liquidity provider's expansion into third-party payments.

Switzerland-based SCRYPT provides institutions with payments, trading, custody, and asset management across fiat currencies, stablecoins, and digital assets through a single access point. Its services include 24/7 spot, OTC, and FX trading, segregated MPC-secured custody in Switzerland, and institutional investment strategies, and the investment aims to make stablecoins easier for banks, brokers, fintechs, and payment firms to use.

Stablecoins for cross-border settlement

According to the companies, cross-border payments still depend on banking hours, correspondent networks, and capital held in pre-funded accounts, which slows trade and raises costs. Stablecoins settle in minutes at any time, freeing up liquidity, and SCRYPT's model converts fiat into stablecoins to cross borders before converting back into fiat, allowing, for example, payment firms to move liquidity between markets without leaving capital idle.

SCRYPT will use Tether's backing as it expands into fiat accounts and third-party payments, building on its existing infrastructure for liquidity, FX, and cross-border settlement. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, stated that a growing share of global finance already settles on stablecoins, and that banks, brokers, and payment firms need to be able to use them within the systems they already run.

Settlement in minutes rather than days

According to Ardoino, the investment reflects the view that when settlement takes minutes instead of days, money can move at the speed of business rather than at the speed of banks. Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO of SCRYPT, stated that the company was founded on the belief that finance would move on-chain and that money would take new forms such as stablecoins.

According to Wooding, Tether's backing will support SCRYPT's expansion into fiat accounts and payments and the growth of its stablecoin platform for institutions moving money at scale. The companies say they aim to make stablecoins a standard way for institutions to settle value across borders, rather than an alternative payment option.