Chainlink has developed a solution with UBS to bring the structured note lifecycle onchain, with UBS using it for a tokenised structured note.

UBS used the solution to carry out key lifecycle activities for a tokenised structured note. It works with existing UBS systems, connecting them to blockchains through Chainlink to automate processes including issuance and lifecycle management, and provides real-time visibility of token balances, coupon entitlements, barrier proximity, and product status. According to Chainlink, it creates a repeatable basis for issuing and servicing structured products onchain, with potential to lower operating costs and allow more flexible product designs.

Fragmented post-trade processes

According to Numerix, the global structured products market exceeds USD 2 trillion in outstanding notional, yet many institutions still rely on manual workflows, fragmented systems, and paper-heavy controls. Swift research found that an asset manager can receive corporate action notifications from more than 100 sources for the same event, while Broadridge estimates that a 2% settlement failure rate can cost firms up to USD 3 billion globally.

The solution extends UBS Tokenize services, which are already live on public blockchains such as Ethereum, to structured note issuance and lifecycle management. UBS will also be able to automate settlement in future through integration with suitable UBS digital money products.

Automating lifecycle events

The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) coordinates the workflow across the issued asset and blockchain networks. In the production pilot, the CRE automated product lifecycle servicing by monitoring defined product conditions and delivering verified instructions when lifecycle events occurred, bringing product creation, market data, lifecycle servicing, and settlement support into a coordinated workflow.

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, stated that connecting existing UBS systems to blockchains automates how tokenised structured notes are issued, serviced, and settled, and shows how banks can bring existing financial products onchain using the systems they already run. Chainlink provides data, cross-chain interoperability, and blockchain connectivity, and its adopters include Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, and Fidelity International.