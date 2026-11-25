UK-based stablecoin payments infrastructure provider Noah is powering Currency Accounts for Tria, a self-custodial neobank. Through Currency Accounts, Tria users can transfer euros from their traditional bank accounts into named virtual accounts that accept standard SEPA and SWIFT transfers, with the incoming funds converted automatically into USDC in their Tria wallet within minutes.

Bank transfers straight into self-custody

The service removes the need for users to deposit funds through a centralised crypto exchange, buy digital assets with a card, or complete a separate conversion before moving money into their wallet. Noah's regulated infrastructure allows Tria to offer the service without building its own banking, foreign exchange, or compliance systems. According to Noah, the service is designed to make funding a self-custodial wallet as simple as a standard bank transfer.

Noah also handles compliance, running know your customer (KYC) checks through a Sumsub token share, which means Tria users are verified once and do not need to verify again for each payment route. EUR is supported at launch, and the service is being rolled out to Tria's user base in stages. Support for USD and automated local currency payouts is planned.

Making the bank transfer familiar

Shah Ramezani, Co-Founder and CEO of Noah, said crypto wallets are becoming full financial accounts, with bank transfers as the way they are funded, and that Noah's role is to make that process invisible. Vijit Katta, CEO and Co-Founder of Tria, said users should not need an exchange account or a series of transactions to move money from their bank into a wallet they control.

Tria operates in 150 countries, and the planned additional currencies and payouts are intended to support its operations across these markets. Noah also works with other payment companies on stablecoin payouts: in October 2026, Western Union selected Noah to power stablecoin payouts through its Receiver Redirect service.