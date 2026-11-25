DBS has partnered with Circle to let eligible institutional clients mint and redeem USDC directly through the bank, with 24/7 USD-USDC settlement.

The partnership combines Circle's regulated stablecoin infrastructure with Singapore-based DBS' digital asset, banking, and liquidity capabilities, aiming to meet institutional demand for a secure bridge between traditional and blockchain-based financial systems. By minting and redeeming USDC through DBS, institutions can reduce their reliance on secondary market liquidity and gain more flexibility in using the stablecoin for treasury, settlement, and liquidity management.

Round-the-clock USD-USDC settlement

The arrangement also supports 24/7 USD-USDC settlement when minting and redeeming USDC through DBS, allowing institutions to manage liquidity across fiat and digital asset environments outside banking hours and cut-off times. According to DBS' report The Great Rewiring: Money in a new order, 88% of large corporations are deploying or piloting tokenised money use cases, and more than three in five are adopting or planning to adopt stablecoins.

Evy Theunis, Head of Digital Assets, Institutional Banking Group at DBS, stated that institutions increasingly look to tokenised money to manage liquidity more efficiently and support growth in new markets. According to Theunis, financial services will become multi-modal, with different forms of tokenised money serving different needs, and supporting USDC alongside other tokenised money instruments gives institutions more choice.

Building on Project BLOOM

Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle, stated that financial institutions are increasingly seeking trusted ways to access stablecoins and integrate blockchain-based infrastructure into their operations. According to Razzaghi, the partnership is an important step in expanding institutional access to USDC across Asia, while strengthening the banking infrastructure supporting its global adoption.

The partnership builds on both companies' participation in Project BLOOM, an industry initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to support the safe and scalable use of tokenised money. Through the initiative, DBS and Circle are contributing to industry efforts on interoperability between different forms of tokenised money and financial networks, reinforcing Singapore's position as a centre for digital asset innovation. Circle issues USDC through its regulated entities.