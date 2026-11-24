Ant International has launched the Whale Orchestration Protocol, an upgrade to its blockchain-based wholesale settlement platform, WhaleRTP. Developed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) BLOOM (Borderless, Liquid, Open, Online, Multi-currency) initiative, the protocol enables delivery-versus-payment (DvP) transactions between tokenised deposits and tokenised money market funds.

Pilot with DBS and Franklin Templeton

Ant International has completed pilot transactions with DBS and Franklin Templeton, which integrated DBS Treasury Tokens and Franklin Templeton's tokenised money market fund into WhaleRTP. The protocol allows atomic settlement between the two types of tokenised assets, avoiding the delays of traditional fund settlement and allowing idle cash to be invested and redeemed in real time as part of treasury management.

WhaleRTP is Ant International's treasury platform, which it already uses with banks for tokenised deposits, including a tokenised deposit treasury solution with OCBC. Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said 24/7 real-time liquidity management is essential for the company, and that it plans to scale the solution with more partners.

Part of the MAS BLOOM initiative

MAS launched BLOOM in October 2025 to enable settlement using tokenised bank liabilities and regulated stablecoins. Ant International, DBS, and Franklin Templeton lead BLOOM's workstream on cross-asset interoperability, contributed to the BLOOM Field Guide, and have released a whitepaper describing the Whale Orchestration Protocol. BLOOM complements MAS' Project Guardian on asset tokenisation.

Rachel Chew, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Digital Assets, Global Transaction Services at DBS, said linking DBS Treasury Tokens with tokenised money market funds shows how tokenised deposits can support real-time liquidity and investment flows. Sandy Kaul, Head of Innovation at Franklin Templeton, said the collaboration connects tokenised investment products with payment and settlement infrastructure, bringing tokenisation closer to everyday treasury operations. She added that the potential of tokenisation lies in making assets work across the financial ecosystem.