Austria-based Erste Group Bank AG (Erste Group), Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), and OeKB CSD GmbH (OeKB CSD) have completed what they describe as the first securities settlement transactions against central bank money via PONTES, the Eurosystem's solution for DLT-based transactions. The transactions were carried out under the DELPHI initiative, with SWIAT acting as technology and infrastructure partner.

The participating institutions also state that the exercise showed existing securities can move between traditional and DLT-based licensed market infrastructures. This interoperability between established and distributed ledger systems is the central outcome of the project.

How the transactions were structured

Erste Group and RBI issued bonds through OeKB CSD's digital issuer platform. The securities were then transferred to OeKB CSD's DLT-based settlement infrastructure, where they were settled within minutes through a series of delivery-versus-payment (DvP) and free-of-payment (FoP) transactions with immediate finality. The cash leg was settled in central bank money via PONTES. Once the transactions were completed, the securities were moved back to the existing T2S market infrastructure.

The sequence covered the full cycle from issuance to DLT-based settlement and back to the conventional post-trade environment. This tested whether assets could pass between the two settings rather than remaining confined to a single ledger.

DELPHI, short for Delivery versus Payment Hybrid Initiative, was launched in 2020 together with the Austrian Federal Financing Agency (OeBFA) and the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB). Its purpose was to evaluate the opportunities offered by DLT-based capital market infrastructure. The latest transactions mark the project's move from concept to real-world implementation. According to the participants, the results support the further development of digital capital market infrastructures in Austria and across Europe.

Implications for European market infrastructure

The project is built on a hybrid model in which traditional and DLT-based infrastructure operate alongside each other. The participants state that this approach allows capital markets to modernise gradually while reducing migration and implementation risks for market participants, rather than requiring a full transition to new systems.

The institutions also indicate that the chosen architecture provides a foundation for extending the solution to additional issuers, asset classes, and European markets. No timeline for such an expansion has been disclosed.

The use of central bank money for the cash leg, combined with immediate finality on the securities side, reflects the participants' aim of pairing DLT-based settlement with the security, stability and trust associated with existing infrastructure. The transactions come as several European initiatives are advancing the use of DLT in financial markets, and the participants position DELPHI as a contribution to a more efficient and more closely integrated European capital market infrastructure.