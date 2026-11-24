The US-based prediction market operator has asked a New York court for a chance to argue against a pending temporary restraining order that could halt its event contracts. The request follows a ruling by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on 19 November 2026. The court sent the state's case against the company back to the New York Supreme Court, which may allow state authorities to resume their earlier effort to stop Kalshi's operations.

An assistant attorney general for New York filed a proposed motion for a temporary restraining order on 20 November 2026.

Why the New York case carries particular weight

Kalshi is headquartered in New York, and all of its business originates there. A ban in its home state could therefore affect the company's operations as a whole, rather than only access for users in one jurisdiction. Kalshi has argued in court that such a ban would leave it caught between conflicting federal and state requirements. Its federal regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has directed exchanges to keep operating nationwide without state-by-state restrictions.

The CFTC intervened in federal court on 20 November 2026. It argued that a halt in New York would force Kalshi to cease all operations because of where the company is headquartered. The agency asked the court to block the state's request. Its argument was that a temporary restraining order would be appropriate to preserve the status quo if the court found two things: that some of Kalshi's products are likely swaps, and that the Commodity Exchange Act likely reserves exclusive jurisdiction over swap regulation to the CFTC. A federal judge denied the CFTC's motion during a telephone hearing later that day, according to a social media post by an attorney.

A company official stated that Kalshi was certified as a federally regulated exchange under the Biden administration and has complied with the law since its launch. The official also added that the company wants to work with the state's governor and attorney general on a resolution that protects the interests of its 1.2 million users in New York.

New York sued Kalshi in July 2026, accusing it of running an illegal gambling operation. At the time, the state's attorney general described prediction markets as gambling platforms and said Kalshi was ignoring state law. Before that lawsuit, the New York Gambling Commission had sought to stop the business, and Kalshi responded with a lawsuit of its own. Kalshi had initially moved the attorney general's case from state to federal court, an outcome that the latest ruling has reversed.

A wider jurisdictional conflict

New York is one of many US states contending that prediction market activity, including bets on sports events and political campaigns, is gambling and belongs under individual state gaming laws. Kalshi sits at the centre of this nationwide legal dispute. In the same week as the New York remand, a third federal appellate court rejected the company's argument that it should be regulated solely by the CFTC rather than by the states.

Federal rulings on the sector have been contradictory, which has left the legal environment uncertain. The US Supreme Court is considered likely to intervene and decide whether states have any authority over such contracts. Furthermore, Kalshi has already halted operations in several states in response to court orders, although the CFTC recently directed the industry to continue operating everywhere. The regulator did not respond to questions on whether it was asking companies to defy court rulings.