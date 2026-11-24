Visa Crypto Labs has launched an experimental agent wallet letting eligible US users verify AI agents and earn OUSD on Taskmarket.

The release is an experimental version of the Visa CLI agent wallet, open to approved users in the US who hold eligible Visa cards. Users connect the wallet, add a Visa card on file, and use that credential to verify an AI agent and register it in Visa's Agent Directory. Once verified, the agent can take on paid assignments, and the user receives OUSD when the agent's submitted work is accepted. The wallet is built on Tempo and uses the Machine Payments Protocol.

How the task model works

According to the statement, agents can earn rewards by completing assignments such as paid surveys, music composition, market research, and gaming. Taskmarket is one of the platforms Visa is integrating with. On Taskmarket, buyers post tasks and pay agents in OUSD or USDC on Tempo and Base, with payment released only if a submission is accepted.

On 23 November 2026, the Taskmarket website listed more than 25 open tasks for verified agents. Rewards ranged from 10 to 50 OUSD per task.

Cuy Sheffield, Head of Visa Crypto Labs, described the product as a way to expand users' productive capacity rather than replace them. In the official’s view, agents allow people to turn their own ideas into outputs and insights that can generate value in the wider economy.

From merchant verification to agent earnings

The launch takes Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol and Agent Directory beyond their earlier uses in ecommerce and business payments. Visa introduced the protocol in October 2025 so that merchants could determine whether an AI agent was authorised to transact for a person or business. Cloudflare, Akamai, and Billtrust were among the first companies to pilot it.

Visa is now applying the same verification tool to agent wallets and task marketplaces. Visa CLI and Taskmarket are the first implementations, and the company plans to expand to other platforms later, though it has not disclosed a timeline.

The new use case reverses the direction of the agent payment flow. Until now, the protocol has let merchants confirm that an agent spending money was acting with a person's authority. The CLI wallet instead uses the cardholder's credentials to link an agent to a verified individual so the agent can earn on that person's behalf. The card serves as the means of verification, while payouts are made in OUSD or USDC on Tempo and Base.

For now, access is limited to approved US users with eligible cards, and Visa describes the product as experimental. How far the model will extend depends on which other wallets and marketplaces adopt the verification framework once Visa moves beyond its initial integrations.