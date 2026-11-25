US-based tokenisation company Ondo Finance has joined the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Project Guardian, a collaboration between policymakers and financial institutions that aims to improve market liquidity and efficiency through asset tokenisation. Ondo will contribute its experience in delivering tokenised assets to investors across platforms and regions.

Shared standards for tokenised markets

Project Guardian, launched by MAS in 2022, brings together central banks, regulators, and financial institutions to address practical questions in tokenised markets, including how tokenised assets reach investors, how investors are protected, and how markets connect across jurisdictions. Its members have published industry reference frameworks, including for tokenised fixed income and funds.

Guardian trials have produced live use cases in asset and wealth management, fixed income, and foreign exchange. These frameworks and use cases are intended to support wider adoption of tokenised assets. According to Ondo, reaching investors at global scale depends on shared standards that allow tokenised assets to move across platforms and borders with the safeguards established markets expect.

Ondo's tokenisation experience

Allison Parent, Chief Policy Officer at Ondo Finance, said MAS has helped bring tokenisation into mainstream finance, including through Guardian, and that Ondo looks forward to working with other members on interoperable financial markets. Ondo provides tokenised versions of financial products, including US Treasury funds and tokenised stocks, to investors through various platforms. It launched its tokenised stocks platform, Ondo Global Markets, in September 2025, and its products are available through wallets, exchanges, and other partners.

Matthieu de Vergnes, Managing Director and Global Head of Institutional at Ondo Finance, said investors want access to institutional-grade financial products and that tokenisation can provide this at scale. He added that Guardian brings together the regulators and institutions working to connect tokenised markets across borders. According to Ondo, Guardian's work connects to its aim of making institutional-grade financial products available to more investors.