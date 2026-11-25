HOPPA has launched a stablecoin exchange service in Europe with ZBX and BoomFi, bringing stablecoin exchange into its embedded finance platform.

HOPPA, a European B2B provider of embedded banking and payment services, is rolling out the service in stages to retail and business customers from November 2026. ZBX provides the regulated exchange service, BoomFi supplies the technology and orchestration layer, and HOPPA delivers the client-facing experience, letting customers access stablecoin exchange alongside traditional financial services rather than as a separate product.

Three providers, one offering

ZBX is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), and as a payment institution for services relating to electronic money tokens. BoomFi's modular infrastructure combines payments, wallet infrastructure, liquidity, transaction screening, settlement, and orchestration, allowing HOPPA to launch without building the full technology stack in-house.

The launch builds on the partnership ZBX and BoomFi announced in 2026, and the initial rollout is intended as the basis for a broader offering across HOPPA's European customer base. Beno Van Gansen, CEO and Co-Founder of HOPPA, stated that stablecoins are moving from a specialist digital asset use case into a wider financial infrastructure layer, and that HOPPA aims to bring stablecoin exchange into the financial services customers already use.

Stablecoins in everyday financial services

Ian Dawson, CEO of ZBX, stated that ZBX provides the regulated foundation for HOPPA's offering, working alongside BoomFi to deliver stablecoin exchange through a familiar financial platform. Jack Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of BoomFi, said the main challenge for financial platforms is bringing together regulated services, liquidity, and technology, and that HOPPA's launch shows how this can be handled behind the scenes.

According to Allium's State of Stablecoins and Payments report, published in September 2026, stablecoin payment activity reached an estimated USD 401 billion to USD 527 billion between January and August 2026, up 42% to 63% year-on-year. Businesses received 58% to 64% of stablecoin payments, and business-to-business transactions were the largest payment category.