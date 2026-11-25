US-based crypto exchange Binance.US has announced that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) considers its applications to register as a designated contract market (DCM) and a derivatives clearing organisation (DCO) materially complete. The determination allows the regulator to begin a substantive review of the filings, and if approved, the company could offer perpetual futures to US customers. Binance.US has stated that it does not currently offer derivatives and will not do so unless the CFTC grants the required registrations.

According to the CFTC's filings database, as reported by BlockchainReporter, the contract market application from BAM Derivatives LLC was filed on 19 November 2026 and remains pending. The clearing application from BAM Clearing LLC entered the register on 21 September 2026 and is still listed as pending registration. An exhibit to that filing states that clearing operations are expected to begin in March 2027, depending on regulatory approval and operational readiness.

Regulatory timeline

Under 17 CFR 38.3, a material completeness finding means an application contains enough information to be reviewed against the core principles of the Commodity Exchange Act, but it does not constitute approval. Section 6(a) of the Act sets a 180-day review period, which, counted from the filing date, ends on 18 May 2027. Within that window, the Commission may approve, deny, or designate the applicant subject to conditions.

Therefore, the March 2027 clearing target falls around two months before the statutory deadline. BAM Clearing's filing lists several preconditions for launch: DCO registration, DCM designation, systems testing, clearing member and settlement bank arrangements, and the initial contracts meeting their own filing or approval requirements.

Product design and clearing structure

The 70-page exchange rulebook names two cash-settled, USD-denominated perpetual contracts: one on bitcoin, sized at 0.01 BTC and one on ether, sized at 0.1 ETH. At CoinGecko prices on 20 November 2026, a single bitcoin contract carries a notional value of roughly USD 590, and an ether contract roughly USD 162. Position limits are set at 2 million contracts, about USD 1.18 billion in bitcoin and USD 324 million in ether. The reportable level is 25 contracts.

The contracts have no expiry, settle daily at 5 p.m. New York time, and calculate funding at eight-hour intervals. The rulebook contains no margin chapter and refers to BAM Clearing for that framework instead. Customers would hold positions through clearing members registered as futures commission merchants, with no direct access to the clearing house.

Neither the announcement nor the DCM exhibit specifies whether BAM Clearing has requested permission to clear margined futures. Of the 30 clearing houses registered with the CFTC as of 20 November 2026, two hold that permission: Backpack Clearing and Crypto.com Derivatives North America. The others may clear only fully collateralised products, which require each position to be funded in full and therefore exclude leverage.