Utila and Cordant have partnered to help regulated institutions reconcile stablecoin and tokenised deposit activity with banking and treasury systems.

Through a joint design-partner programme starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, selected clients of Utila, a digital asset operations platform, will be able to connect Cordant's Command Center to Utila and their existing financial systems. Cordant will link this activity on a read-only basis, while Utila and each institution's systems remain the systems of record, and Cordant does not hold funds or keys, move money, or initiate transactions.

Reconciling payments across systems

According to the companies, a single payment can be recorded across a wallet platform, a blockchain, an internal ledger, a treasury system, and a bank account, each showing a different stage of the same flow. A blockchain transfer may be confirmed before the related movement appears in an internal ledger or bank account, so teams must separate funds in transit and timing differences from exceptions that require investigation.

The programme will focus on two areas. Cordant will reconcile wallet and bank balances while identifying funds still in transit, and it will link related compliance signals from digital asset and bank screening tools, which may use different identifiers, timing, and alert models, so analysts can see when systems reach different conclusions about the same activity. Discrepancies are routed with supporting evidence to the responsible team's existing case and ticketing tools.

Tokenised money enters institutional finance

Eric Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Cordant, stated that every system can report its part of a payment, but someone still has to assemble the full picture. Bentzi Rabi, Co-Founder and CEO of Utila, said clients need to account for their digital asset activity across the rest of their business, and the partnership will help them connect Utila activity with their banking and treasury records.

According to McKinsey and Artemis Analytics, stablecoin payments reached about USD 390 billion on an annualised basis, based on December 2025 activity, with business-to-business payments accounting for roughly 60%. Utila says it processes more than USD 30 billion in monthly volume for over 400 companies, while Cordant, founded by former Rapyd executives, is backed by investors including Motive Partners and Oak HC/FT.