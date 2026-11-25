MiniPay has moved its wallet, key management, and sign-in technology to Privy, the Stripe-owned wallet infrastructure provider.

MiniPay, a self-custodial stablecoin wallet built on Celo with more than 20 million activated wallets, says the change makes the wallet more secure and easier to use. Privy, which joined Stripe in 2025, powers more than 200 million wallets for over 3,000 companies, including Klarna, Deel, and Ramp. The upgrade is starting to roll out to MiniPay users in all markets where the wallet is available.

One profile across devices and partners

Privy gives MiniPay users a single sign-in profile using email, a social account, a passkey, or an external wallet, letting them open the same wallet with the same balance and history on Android and iOS. Details such as an email address or phone number can be shared with MiniPay partners such as Noah and Gnosis Pay in one tap when users open a virtual account or a card.

The wallet remains self-custodial, so users can export their keys at any time, while Privy secures the keys in the background without seed phrases or browser extensions. Network fees on Celo can be paid in stablecoins, so users do not need to hold multiple assets. Opera says the same infrastructure could, over time, support agentic commerce and a loyalty-style rewards wallet in its browsers.

Deeper ties with Stripe

The move follows MiniPay's launch of deposits with Link by Stripe in Europe and the US, meaning MiniPay now works with Stripe both to fund the wallet and to run it. Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, stated that people using MiniPay for stablecoins expect it to be as secure and easy to use as their banking app. Henri Stern, Co-Founder and CEO of Privy, said MiniPay shows how stablecoins can make it easier for millions of people to manage and move money.

Elizabeth Peng, COO of Celo Core Co., said the upgrade builds on Celo and MiniPay's work with Stripe through Bridge and Link by Stripe. MiniPay launched in 2023 inside the Opera Mini browser, starting in Africa, and has recorded more than 600 million transactions across over 70 countries and 77 Mini Apps, with Europe and the US now its priority growth markets.