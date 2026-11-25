MAS has issued SGD 100 million (USD 77 million) of tokenised MAS Bills on the Singapore Dollar Test Network, settled using wholesale CBDC.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued the four-week bills on 6 November 2026 natively on its Singapore Dollar Test Network, and the bills will mature on 4 December 2026. Five primary dealers took part in the auction, which received applications of more than double the issuance size.

Native issuance on a test network

According to MAS, issuing the bills natively on the network removes the need for reconciliation and intermediaries, unlike instruments issued conventionally and tokenised afterwards. The issuance builds on a live interbank overnight lending transaction that MAS settled using wholesale CBDC in 2025, adding a tokenised version of a widely used Singapore dollar asset that can be settled in the same way.

MAS says this paves the way for secured lending transactions involving tokenised assets on the Singapore Dollar Test Network, which MAS announced in 2024 as part of plans to support the commercialisation of asset tokenisation. Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director of MAS, stated that the live issuance allowed MAS to test a new issuance method and improve its in-house distributed ledger infrastructure.

Next phase of live trials

According to Chia, MAS will continue to improve the functionality and liquidity of tokenised MAS Bills as market acceptance grows, and over time they can complement conventional MAS Bills. In its next phase of work, MAS plans to scale up issuance, bring more financial institutions on board, and expand the use of tokenised MAS Bills for collateral management.

MAS aims to show how tokenised securities can be used more widely in mainstream financial market activities, potentially improving settlement efficiency. It has invited financial institutions and financial market infrastructure providers to take part in the next phase of live trials in 2027.