US-based Majority, a mobile banking and international money transfer service for migrants, has partnered with zerohash to power stablecoin remittances to Latin America. Through the integration, eligible Majority members in the US can send money to family members in Latin America directly from the Majority app, including on weekends and public holidays.

Dollars in, USDC out

Under the arrangement, senders pay in US dollars and recipients receive USDC, a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, in their Majority Global Wallet. Zerohash acts as the licensed provider responsible for converting and delivering the funds, while Majority provides the app that members use to send and receive money. The service is closed-loop, so recipients must also be Majority members to receive payments through the feature.

Majority has embedded zerohash's regulated onchain infrastructure and compliance capabilities directly into its platform to enable the service. The Global Wallet is a self-custodial product, meaning recipients control the USDC held in it. Anders Rasmussen, Product Director at Majority, said members send money to family every week and that this should not depend on bank opening hours. He added that eligible members in the US can now send funds to Latin America on any day of the week.

Weekend payments and regulated infrastructure

Adam Tesan, Chief Revenue Officer at zerohash, said cross-border payments should not have to wait for banks to open or take days to arrive. He added that zerohash provides the onchain infrastructure that allows Majority members to send stablecoin payouts to Latin America at any time. Majority first introduced USDC transfers to Latin America within its wallet in October 2025, using Privy. The zerohash integration adds the conversion of US dollars into USDC for remittances sent from the US.

Zerohash offers infrastructure for crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised assets, and operates regulated entities across the EU, Latin America, Bermuda, and 51 US jurisdictions. In May 2026, its European subsidiary obtained an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence from De Nederlandsche Bank to support stablecoin payment services across the European Economic Area, adding to the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) licence it received in October 2025.