UAE-based fintech company VaultsPay has formalised a strategic collaboration with Mastercard, under which it will issue virtual and physical payment cards using Mastercard's global network and payments infrastructure.

The agreement marks a formal expansion of VaultsPay's existing portfolio, which already encompasses acquiring services, digital payment products, and consumer-focused solutions. By connecting to Mastercard's network, VaultsPay gains access to a globally accepted card-issuing capability designed to serve both retail consumers and businesses operating across the UAE.

Card issuance and product scope

Under the terms of the collaboration, VaultsPay will develop a range of card products intended to address the needs of both consumer and business segments. The integration with Mastercard's infrastructure is positioned to support scalability and security across physical and digital payment channels simultaneously. This dual-channel approach reflects a broader industry trend in the UAE, where demand for card-based payment products has grown alongside the rapid expansion of ecommerce and mobile commerce activity.

The partnership is framed around two overlapping priorities: advancing cashless payment adoption and supporting financial inclusion within the UAE. These objectives align with the UAE government's ongoing push to build a digitally integrated financial systemm a policy direction that has gained traction as the country continues to invest in modernising its payments infrastructure and positioning itself as a regional hub for financial technology.

Financial inclusion and the 2030 target

The collaboration carries implications that extend beyond product issuance. Mastercard's country leadership cited the company's existing commitment to connecting and protecting an additional 500 million people and small businesses globally by 2030, a measurable target that provides a framework for assessing how individual partnerships contribute to broader inclusion outcomes across emerging and developing markets.

For VaultsPay, the tie-up with a globally recognised network operator represents a step in establishing card-based product credibility in a competitive market where consumer trust, interoperability, and regulatory compliance are central considerations for fintech providers. The UAE's payments sector is subject to oversight by the Central Bank of the UAE, which has been actively licensing and regulating digital payment service providers under its retail payment services framework. Operating within that structure, access to an established global network can serve as both a technical and reputational asset for a growing issuer.

The collaboration does not include disclosed financial terms or a confirmed launch timeline for the card products.