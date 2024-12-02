ESW has partnered with Shopify to support enterprise brands and retailers to grow, localise, and optimise their ecommerce presence in over 200 markets globally.

Brands using Shopify can now use ESW’s international expertise in managing compliance, risk, and revenue localisation to scale. ESW is integrated with Shopify, offering retailers control, consistency, and opportunities to grow.

Advantages for enterprise merchants

By combining Shopify’s ecommerce platform with ESW’s cross-border capabilities, the companies enable brands to expand internationally with localised experiences without having to choose between flexibility and control. By localising the online shopping experience, ESW drives global revenue and helps build brand loyalty, reducing the complexity of international markets with tailored solutions such as frictionless checkout, fast shipping and returns, and reduced compliance and regulatory risk.

The alliance offers Shopify’s enterprise merchants ESW’s high level of customised, data-driven international solutions, designed for global expansion. Leveraging ESW’s international features and Shopify’s platform power, brands can unlock new markets, maximise revenue, and scale with confidence. The solution is available to enterprise-grade merchants seeking scale, security, and simplicity in cross-border ecommerce.

This collaboration follows Shopify’s partnership with Solidgate, offering ecommerce merchants an optimised payment infrastructure and solving payment complexity. With this alliance, merchants can connect to Solidgate’s payment infrastructure in a faster and more secure manner, bringing smarter routing, access to local payment methods, and optimised payment acceleration technologies, as well as real-time analytics and billing flexibility.

Earlier this year, Shopify also joined forces with DHL to support global shipping from merchants in the US and Germany. These collaborations showcase the company’s commitment to developing its platform in alignment with its clients' needs and demands.