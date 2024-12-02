Digital sports platform Fanatics has partnered with Affirm to offer its customers the ability to choose Affirm’s payment options at checkout.

Starting in the US, the alliance will be expanded to over 180 additional team and league stores across the Fanatics network in the near future, including select partner shops in the UK and Canada. With the new offering, eligible shoppers can split their payments every two weeks or choose a monthly plan at checkout.

Supporting sports fans with more choice at checkout

They simply have to select Affirm, share a few details, and get a quick eligibility decision in real-time. If they are found eligible, customers can choose from multiple payment options based on their needs and budget. With Affirm, there are no hidden fees or compounding interest.

The alliance has Fanatics joining Affirm’s global network of over 375,000 merchant partners, including brands like StubHub, SeatGeek, Amazon, Costco, REVOLVE, Net-a-Porter, StockX, adidas, and more. For Affirm, this means that it can further its commitment to delivering customers a more convenient way to make purchases, enabling them to choose from short-term payments for everyday merchandise to longer monthly plans that enable sports fans to spread out payments for big collectables. With this, the company aims to give shoppers more choice and control at checkout.

The collaboration comes as Affirm became available for in-store purchases with ApplePay. Through this additional payment option, Affirm aims to provide increased flexibility and choice for Apple Pay customers. Through Affirm, approved customers can divide eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments, starting at 0% APR. The company only approves consumers that it believes can and will repay, and will not charge any late or hidden fees.