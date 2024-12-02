Cloud-native global A2A payments infrastructure platform Form3 has announced that it has obtained a strategic investment from Nationwide and a debt facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

The newly secured funds will be directed towards Form3’s US market expansion, as well as its product development strategy. The investment is set to fund the company through to profitability by allowing it to capitalise on hosting options and continuous platform improvement. Additionally, Form3 aims to deliver new capabilities to Nationwide and for the benefit of all of its own customers.

US growth and expanded product offering

With this investment, Form3 solidifies its position as a cloud-native payment platform, with the company planning to accelerate the creation of a fully integrated platform that enables global vendors to optimise their payment infrastructure. At the same time, Form3 intends to continue its growth across the US market, already having developed a localised platform for Real-Time Payments for US participants.

The current agreement continues a longstanding partnership between Nationwide and Form3, with the former initially investing in the company in 2020. Now, Nationwide has extended its Faster Payments Service (FPS) managed service collaboration through to 2032, as well as signed on as an early adopter of Form3’s new Payments Resilience Platform (PRP) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Form3 is set to introduce new capabilities to Nationwide, which will also benefit its customers.

Furthermore, according to company data, 2025 has been a year of continuous development for Form3, witnessing significant results in Q1 and Q2. The company seeks to outperform 2024’s results and continues to centre its efforts on the US market, which is set to add substantial growth from new customer additions over the upcoming six months. Talking about this milestone, representatives from Form3 emphasised that this further investment from Nationwide and the debt facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock will provide their company with the final step in its journey to profitability.

This investment comes just over a year after Form3 raised approximately USD 61 million in a Series C extension funding. At that time, the round saw participation from both existing investors, including Visa and Molten, and new ones, such as British Patient Capital, with the latter providing a USD 13.45 million investment. Similar to its October 2025 investment, Form3 planned to utilise the capital to continue to grow its operations and to develop new products and services, while also advancing its footprint into more territories across the UK, Europe, and the US.