



Joining existing investors Visa and Molten, British Patient Capital recently provided a GBP 10 million investment to Form3, a company allowing banks and other financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and connect to several payment schemes through a single scalable platform, bringing the total funding to nearly GBP 45.8 million. In addition, Form3’s offering intends to come as a replacement for legacy software by providing a cloud-native infrastructure that is tailored for conducting real-time payments.











Moreover, Form3 plans to leverage the GBP 45.8 million funding to continue to expand its operations, as well as to develop new products and services, while advancing into additional territories across the UK, Europe, and the US. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Form3 underlined that British Patient Capital’s investment is set to allow their company to continue to offer augmented infrastructure technology for worldwide banks and other financial institutions. At the same time, officials from British Patient Capital mentioned that the decision to invest in Form3 can be attributed to the firm’s capabilities and solutions that can support banks in transitioning to a modern payment infrastructure. The company, together with Visa and other investors, aims to focus on assisting Form3’s development strategy and allow it to further optimise its features to meet the demands, requirements, and needs of its users.





Form3’s mission and recent news