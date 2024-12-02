Mastercard has unveiled new tools designed to simplify commercial payment processes and improve oversight across business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

The company’s latest developments, namely the Commercial Connect API and clearing controls, are intended to help financial institutions and platforms streamline integration and improve transparency in digital payments. The move follows rising demand among corporations for smarter, technology-driven payment solutions.

According to Mastercard, most chief financial officers expect to increase technology investment in 2025 as companies seek more efficient methods of managing cash flow and reducing fraud risk. The company continues to expand its virtual card platform, aiming to embed payments more effectively into existing enterprise systems.

Expanding virtual card capabilities across platforms

Mastercard’s embedded virtual card number (VCN) programme, first announced in early 2025, is being extended through integrations with enterprise resource planning and expense management providers, including SAP Concur, SAP Taulia, Pay4You, and Grasp Technologies. These integrations are designed to support better transaction data, authorisation controls, and real-time payment notifications within corporate workflows.

Officials from Mastercard highlighted that the goal is to make digital payments operate seamlessly in the background while giving organisations greater visibility and control over their transactions.

The new Commercial Connect API aims to simplify how B2B platforms connect with Mastercard’s payment ecosystem. By consolidating multiple interfaces into a single, scalable connection, it is expected to reduce integration time and expand access to commercial card programmes. Pay4You will be among the first to use the API, with additional capabilities to be introduced in 2026.

In addition, Mastercard has announced clearing controls, a new feature allowing issuers to apply transaction limits and merchant restrictions at the clearing stage rather than only at authorisation. The feature aims to improve compliance and reduce chargebacks, particularly within the travel sector, where payment disputes are most common. Global availability for clearing controls is expected in 2026.