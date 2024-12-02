Payment orchestration platform for the iGaming industry Praxis Tech has inked a strategic partnership with Stake to further optimise global payment performance.

As part of this collaboration, Stake is set to combine its international presence with Praxis’s orchestration technology to provide more efficient and reliable payment experiences for players across the world.

Serving the needs of players worldwide

Partnering with Praxis Tech assists Stake’s operations across multiple continents, while also ensuring effective, compliant, and localised transactions for its global player base. As the company accelerates its market-by-market development into more regions, its expansion strategy focuses on a flexible payment infrastructure that adapts to local preferences, as well as regulatory requirements. Utilising rapid PSP integration and iGaming-focused orchestration capabilities allows Praxis to support Stake in growing strategically and improving approval performance across markets. Assisted by a network of PSP collaborations, Praxis aims to ensure that every integration and interaction is optimal, facilitating and efficient expansion for Stake.

Furthermore, working with Stake solidifies Praxis’s position in iGaming payment orchestration, with the company’s technology currently allowing brands to scale their operations and see an increase in approval rates and efficiency. By having Stake as part of its portfolio, Praxis intends to further strengthen its position as a partner for iGaming operators looking to orchestrate payments. Talking about the move, representatives from Praxis Tech emphasised their company’s commitment to supporting iGaming brands, such as Stake, in achieving optimal payment experiences at a global level. Additionally, joining forces reflects a shared objective of facilitating agility and offering simplified, localised payments that, in the end, also augment the player journey.

Integrating AI to improve payments orchestration

Shortly after Praxis announced the launch of AI Smart Routing, a capability aimed at boosting merchants’ payment success rates, Maria Evangelou, Head of Marketing and Communications at Praxis Tech, talked to us about how payment orchestration is evolving in the era of AI. At that time, she mentioned that, besides rapid PSP integrations, global payment methods, multicurrency routing, secure tokenization, compliance, unified reporting dashboards, and comprehensive risk management, similar to other platforms, Praxis was also investing in building AI solutions and was looking to become the access point through which merchants could benefit from the transformative features of AI.