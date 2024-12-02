HSBC and Juspay launch acquiring solution

HSBC has partnered with Juspay to launch an acquiring platform tailored to the needs of digital-first, global merchants.

The solution transforms how acquiring services are offered at scale, leveraging HSBC’s global network and Juspay’s expertise in payments infrastructure. The platform will consolidate the payment value chain into a single stack, enabling HSBC to offer a modern acquiring journey and compete against established acquirers.

New acquiring solution

For merchants, this means the ability to drive significant value from this new platform, including access to multiple payment methods through a single provider, significant improvement in payment success rates, considerable cost savings, and industry-leading reliability. Designed for speed and flexibility, the unified payment platform enables end-to-end payment capabilities such as native and customised checkout UI, transaction processing with smart routing and retries, and access to local payment methods, as well as risk and fraud management, chargebacks and disputes handling, reconciliation and settlement layer, and control and monitoring.

HSBC mentioned that the partnership with Juspay delivers a future-ready solution that meets the ever-evolving needs of the payments landscape. The solution removes multiple payment method management complexities for clients, allowing them to focus on growing their business. Juspay reciprocates this vision, expressing positive sentiments about its collaboration with HSBC, which allows it to set new standards for acquiring by demonstrating how banks and fintechs can collaborate and co-create high-performance infrastructure. Together, the two companies build solutions that aim to bridge institutional scale with modern technology agility.

Juspay is a multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for global enterprises and banks. Headquartered in India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1200+ payment specialists operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, and Singapore.

