Company information
Core solution
Juspay's modular and interoperable payment orchestration platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including:
- Integrations with 300+ global PSPs & APMs;
- Branded native checkout experiences;
- Seamless authentication;
- Intelligent routing;
- Tokenization & vault;
- Recurring payments;
- Revenue recovery tools;
- Cost observability;
- Global payouts;
- Automated N-way reconciliation;
- AI-powered, unified payment analytics;
- Real-time payments infrastructure.
Juspay’s offerings also include a dynamic offers engine, an embedded credit marketplace, FRM tools, white-label payment gateway solutions for banks, and more.
Target markets
Merchants (travel, airlines, OTAs, hospitality, ecommerce, retail, gaming, insurance), marketplaces, PSP, fintech, banks, SaaS
Contact details
media@juspay.in
Geographical presence
With offices in Bangalore (HQ), San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, Dubai, and São Paulo, Juspay's global network of 1,500+ payment experts serve clients across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and LATAM.
Funding rounds and investors
Series A - Accel
Series B - VEF, Wellington, Accel
Series C - SoftBank, VEF, Wellington
Series D - Kedaara Capital, SoftBank, Accel
Licence type
SaaS licence
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS v4.0.1, PCI SSS (Secure Software Standard), PCI 3DS, EMVCo 3DS, GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, RBI Data Localisation, RBI Card on File Tokenization, RBI PAPG
Member of industry associations and/or initiatives
FIDO Alliance, MAG (Merchant Advisory Group), MRC (Merchant Risk Council)
Service provider type
Payment gateway
Yes
Payment service provider – acquirer
Yes
Payment orchestration platform
Yes – Juspay's modular and interoperable payment orchestration platform has integrations with 300+ global PSPs, APMs, and regional payment methods.
Cross-border payment infrastructure
Yes
How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?
Modular payments orchestration platform
Channels
Online
Yes
POS/in-store
Yes
Payment capabilities
Hosted pages
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes – Juspay has 300+ integrations with global and local PSPs, payment aggregators, payment gateways, APMs, FRM providers, token vaults, and more.
Tokenization
Yes
Payout/disbursements
Yes
Payment orchestration
Yes – Juspay routes transactions in real time based on merchant rules (across criteria like currency, issuer, location, card type, etc.), maximising success rates and minimising costs. In case of failures, intelligent retries ensure automatic fallback to alternate methods or processors.
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes – Juspay offers unified N-way reconciliation through automated data fetching from multiple processors and banks, creating consolidated and customised settlement reports.
B2B payments
Yes
Operational efficiency:
- ERP integration Yes
- E-invoicing (automated) Yes
- Factoring Yes
Reporting/dashboards
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes – Juspay’s unified analytics dashboard delivers real-time, end-to-end visibility into payment performance by consolidating data across PSPs and regions, tracking funnel-level success rates, conversion drops, refunds, failures, and chargebacks in order to help merchants optimise operations and revenue. Genius, Juspay's AI-powered dashboard assistant, further accentuates the dashboard capabilities. Available on the web and as an app on iOS (App Store) and Android (Play Store), Genius helps merchants with simplified debugging, analytics on the go, automated RCAs, and instant insights.
Financial and compliance capabilities
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Fraud and risk management capabilities
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
In addition to its in-built FRM engine, Juspay has integrations with FRM solutions, including Signifyd, Riskified, Cybersource Decision Manager, Forter, EBS, and Stripe Radar.
Clients
Main clients/references
Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Flowbird, Google Pay, IndiGo, McDonald's, Microsoft, OnePlus, Sony LIV, Starbucks, Swiggy, Urban Company, Xiaomi, Zurich Insurance Group
Case studies
https://juspay.io/customer-stories
Awards
- Digital Payments Awards 2025 by the Government of India under the 'Technical Service Providers' category
- APAC Payments Excellence Awards 2024 by the Emerging Payments Association Asia for the 'Best B2C Payment Experience’
Transactions
Transaction volume
110 billion annually
Transaction value
USD 1 trillion annually