Juspay

Global Payments Operating System

Juspay is a multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ top global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualised total payment volume (TPV) of USD 1 trillion with 99.999% reliability.

Solutions:
Technology vendor / Solution provider
Payment Service Provider
Fintech
Countries:
SingaporeBrazilIndiaUnited KingdomUnited Arab EmiratesUnited States of America
