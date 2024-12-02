Company information

Core solution

Juspay's modular and interoperable payment orchestration platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

Integrations with 300+ global PSPs & APMs;

Branded native checkout experiences;

Seamless authentication;

Intelligent routing;

Tokenization & vault;

Recurring payments;

Revenue recovery tools;

Cost observability;

Global payouts;

Automated N-way reconciliation;

AI-powered, unified payment analytics;

Real-time payments infrastructure.

Juspay’s offerings also include a dynamic offers engine, an embedded credit marketplace, FRM tools, white-label payment gateway solutions for banks, and more.

Target markets

Merchants (travel, airlines, OTAs, hospitality, ecommerce, retail, gaming, insurance), marketplaces, PSP, fintech, banks, SaaS

Contact details

media@juspay.in

Geographical presence

With offices in Bangalore (HQ), San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, Dubai, and São Paulo, Juspay's global network of 1,500+ payment experts serve clients across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and LATAM.

Funding rounds and investors

Series A - Accel

Series B - VEF, Wellington, Accel

Series C - SoftBank, VEF, Wellington

Series D - Kedaara Capital, SoftBank, Accel

Licence type

SaaS licence

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS v4.0.1, PCI SSS (Secure Software Standard), PCI 3DS, EMVCo 3DS, GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, RBI Data Localisation, RBI Card on File Tokenization, RBI PAPG

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

FIDO Alliance, MAG (Merchant Advisory Group), MRC (Merchant Risk Council)

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes

Payment orchestration platform

Yes – Juspay's modular and interoperable payment orchestration platform has integrations with 300+ global PSPs, APMs, and regional payment methods.

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Modular payments orchestration platform

Channels

Online

Yes

POS/in-store

Yes

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes – Juspay has 300+ integrations with global and local PSPs, payment aggregators, payment gateways, APMs, FRM providers, token vaults, and more.

Tokenization

Yes

Payout/disbursements

Yes

Payment orchestration

Yes – Juspay routes transactions in real time based on merchant rules (across criteria like currency, issuer, location, card type, etc.), maximising success rates and minimising costs. In case of failures, intelligent retries ensure automatic fallback to alternate methods or processors.

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes – Juspay offers unified N-way reconciliation through automated data fetching from multiple processors and banks, creating consolidated and customised settlement reports.

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integration Yes

- E-invoicing (automated) Yes

- Factoring Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes – Juspay’s unified analytics dashboard delivers real-time, end-to-end visibility into payment performance by consolidating data across PSPs and regions, tracking funnel-level success rates, conversion drops, refunds, failures, and chargebacks in order to help merchants optimise operations and revenue. Genius, Juspay's AI-powered dashboard assistant, further accentuates the dashboard capabilities. Available on the web and as an app on iOS (App Store) and Android (Play Store), Genius helps merchants with simplified debugging, analytics on the go, automated RCAs, and instant insights.

Financial and compliance capabilities

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

In addition to its in-built FRM engine, Juspay has integrations with FRM solutions, including Signifyd, Riskified, Cybersource Decision Manager, Forter, EBS, and Stripe Radar.

Clients

Main clients/references

Agoda, Amazon, Flipkart, Flowbird, Google Pay, IndiGo, McDonald's, Microsoft, OnePlus, Sony LIV, Starbucks, Swiggy, Urban Company, Xiaomi, Zurich Insurance Group

Case studies

https://juspay.io/customer-stories

Awards

Digital Payments Awards 2025 by the Government of India under the 'Technical Service Providers' category

APAC Payments Excellence Awards 2024 by the Emerging Payments Association Asia for the 'Best B2C Payment Experience’

Transactions

Transaction volume

110 billion annually

Transaction value

USD 1 trillion annually