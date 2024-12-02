Littlepay has announced the launch of an open-loop payments project in the Mexican city of Mérida.

Following this announcement, the rollout means that riders across the city will have the possibility to simply tap and pay for their journeys using their bank card or a mobile wallet.

In addition, by being managed by the State of Yucatan, the new fare collection service, `Va y Ven` (`Come & Go`), will renew the fare collection process across Agencia Transporte Yucatan’s 915 buses and BRT’s. Furthermore, the strategy will also provide customers with the opportunity to scale up to the entire Yucatan state across other modes, such as intercity vans, taxis, and bikes. This initiative reflects the shared commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable mobility by providing technological solutions that respond to local customers' needs.

More information on Littlepay’s open-loop payments launch in Mexico

According to the official press release, the successful launch required significant planning and preparation, as Littlepay recently achieved a new domestic payments certification and secured a fast-track integration with its local acquiring partner, Banorte. This initiative, alongside the technical achievement, underscores the commitment from both organisations to deliver modern transit services and further accelerate the development of the market.

Furthermore, the collaboration between the partners selected for this project enabled the State of Yucatan to deliver Mexico’s first KFT project. A Known Fare Transactions (KFT) represents a transaction where the fare amount is decided at the time of boarding, a process that gives riders complete transparency of fare costs. At the same time, KFTs can be verified offline, making this a secure and efficient type of payment framework for vehicles that operate in areas with unstable connectivity, while also giving merchants the ability to provide contactless payments and manage financial risks through deny lists and debt recovery.

This multi-modal, state-wide project is expected to further optimise the passenger experience across the Agencia Transporte Yucatan’s network by simplifying the fare collection process for local travellers, as well as tourists unfamiliar with local ticketing systems. At the moment, they are enabled to simply tap their card or mobile wallet and enjoy the simplicity of paying with their bank card.