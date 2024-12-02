Payment network Affirm has announced that its flexible payment options are now live when making in-store purchases with Apple Pay on iPhone.

Through this additional payment option, Affirm aims to provide increased flexibility and choice for Apple Pay customers, with the capability currently available in the US. Through Affirm, approved customers can divide eligible purchases into biweekly or monthly payments, starting at 0% APR. The company only approves consumers that it believes can and will repay, and will not charge any late or hidden fees.

To add Affirm to Apple Wallet for in-store purchases, customers should open Apple Wallet on their iPhone, tap the Add button, select Pay Later Options, choose Affirm, and then follow the steps to complete the setup. Additionally, to use Affirm on Apple Pay in stores, users can double-click the side button on their iPhone and select Affirm. They then need to select Pay Later and follow the steps for the company’s eligibility check. If approved, they can choose the personalised payment plan best suited to their needs. To finalise the purchase with Apple Pay, customers must authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode and hold their iPhone near the reader.

Furthermore, Apple Pay offers users a simplified, secure, and private way to pay. Similar to other Apple Pay purchases, when customers pay with Affirm’s payment options when checking out with Apple Pay, the latter does not store any transaction data linked to the user.

Latest news from Affirm

Just before this announcement, Affirm and Stripe announced that they expanded their partnership to launch the first BNPL integration on Stripe Terminal. The integration enabled US and Canadian merchants to offer Affirm’s payment options to in-store shoppers directly through Stripe Terminal, which had over one million devices in use. By including Affirm at checkout, merchants were set to be able to benefit from the ability to increase overall sales, scale average order value, and reach more customers.