Solidgate expands its partnership with Shopify



Solidgate has announced that it has now integrated with Shopify to enable ecommerce merchants with an optimised payment infrastructure and solve payment complexity.

Following this announcement, merchants on Shopify will have the possibility to connect to Solidgate’s payment infrastructure in a faster and more secure manner, bringing smarter routing, access to local payment methods, and optimised payment acceleration technologies, as well as real-time analytics and billing flexibility.

In addition, through the use of the new Solidgate Payments App, businesses will have the possibility to access an optimised, built-in payments ecommerce, with no need for complex setup or the process of juggling providers. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Solidgate x Shopify partnership

According to the official press release, the integration was developed for ecommerce merchants and businesses that are interested in optimising their payment stack, as well as improving payment experience on Shopify. Whether partners are dealing with failed transactions, expanding across new regions, or trying to optimise LTV with subscriptions and upsells, Solidgate will bring a secure performance into the Shopify ecosystem.

Inlcluded in the benefits provided by the partnership are the increased payment success (as the initiative will focus on reducing dailed transactions with built-in smart routing, faiover system, and retry logic), faster go-to-market (it will provide businesses with the possibility to go live faster, with no additional development or custom checkout being required if the process is made with Solidgate), as well as global coverage, visibility, and control.



