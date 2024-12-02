Shopify expands DHL integration to support global shipping

This development follows an expanded integration between the two companies. The feature, aimed at reducing the complexity of cross-border logistics, will continue rolling out across additional markets in 2025 and 2026.

The move enables sellers to access DHL’s logistics infrastructure without the need for separate onboarding processes. The integration includes tools that support customs clearance and tax compliance, aiming to minimise the administrative effort required for international ecommerce.

Global access to DHL services through Shopify platform

The DHL functionality is embedded within Shopify Shipping, allowing merchants to connect with DHL’s delivery network in more than 220 countries and territories. A representative from DHL noted that the collaboration is designed to remove barriers often faced by merchants, including navigating duties, customs, and delivery arrangements in unfamiliar jurisdictions.

Shopify officials stated that the company’s logistics platform is intended to support businesses as they grow, consolidating fulfilment into a single point of access. By partnering with DHL, Shopify aims to offer a shipping solution that adjusts in scale as merchant needs evolve.

In the US, the integration supports Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) shipping, which ensures merchants handle all import-related charges in advance. This feature is intended to reduce the risk of unexpected costs for consumers at the time of delivery.

The DHL-embedded shipping solution is expected to expand to several ecommerce markets across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific over the next two years.

In April 2025, Shopify worked with Affirm to accelerate the global expansion of secure and efficient shop pay instalments. Following this announcement, Shopify merchants and traders in the region of were given the opportunity to offer Shop Pay Instalments, powered by Affirm, to shoppers. This process represented the product’s first expansion outside of the US, aimed at optimising the overall experience of customers.