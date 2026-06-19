Expert viewsPayments

The real economics of stablecoin payments – and where the math actually works

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

19 Jun 2026 / 12 Min Read

Keywords:
cross-border paymentsstablecoinsregulationtreasurycorporatessettlementB2B paymentsemerging marketsecommerceremittancesbanksfintechspayment rails

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