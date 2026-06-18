Mollie has committed EUR 350 million to its European expansion, completing its EEA presence with launches in Croatia and Iceland.

According to the official press release, the company is committing EUR 350 million over the next five years to expand its product offering, services, infrastructure and team across the EEA, excluding the Netherlands, its home market, and the UK, where Mollie's strategy is currently centred on finalising its acquisition of GoCardless.

A hyperlocalised approach to expansion

International growth often requires merchants to manage differing local payment preferences, regulatory requirements, and language barriers, factors that can complicate operations once a business moves beyond its domestic market. According to Mollie, managing these differences individually can divert resources away from a merchant's core activities. Moreover, the company's expansion is built around what it describes as a hyperlocalised model, intended to absorb this complexity on behalf of merchants across all 30 EEA states so they can focus on growth rather than on local market administration.

Across the region, the approach includes native language support for onboarding and customer service, access to preferred local and international payment methods processed in local currencies, and connections to local business registries and identification verification tools intended to streamline onboarding. Mollie says these measures are designed to allow merchants to begin selling in new markets more quickly.

Koen Köppen, CEO of Mollie, said completing the company's presence across the EEA marks an important step for the businesses it serves. He added that the EUR 350 million investment is intended to reinforce Mollie's role in supporting commerce across Europe, and that it should help ensure businesses of different sizes can combine financial technology with the local market support they need to scale across the region, rather than having to choose between the two.

In addition, Mollie's European operations are currently supported by 12 physical offices located between Amsterdam and Warsaw, with employees representing more than 50 nationalities. The company has outlined plans for further regional development, including a new hub in Lisbon, Portugal, alongside continued growth of its existing offices in Milan, Stockholm, and Warsaw.

From 18 June 2026, businesses operating across the EEA have access to Mollie's localised payment and financial services in all 30 member states, while Mollie continues to build out its presence in the Netherlands and finalise its UK strategy through the GoCardless acquisition.