Klarna has partnered with Bolt to integrate its payment options into the Bolt app across Sweden, Germany, Finland, and Norway.

Sweden-based Klarna has announced a partnership with Bolt, the European shared mobility platform, to make Klarna's payment options available within the Bolt app across four markets: Sweden, Germany, Finland, and Norway. Users can pay for car rides and scooters with Klarna in all four markets, with car rentals also available in Germany. Full rollout across all four markets is expected by the end of June 2026.

The integration is built on tokenised payments, allowing users to pay through stored credentials without re-entering details for each trip. Customers can choose to pay in full or pay monthly with Klarna.

Scale and strategic context

The partnership connects two large European consumer platforms. Bolt serves more than 200 million customers across more than 50 countries, while Klarna has over 119 million active users worldwide. For Klarna, the integration extends its presence into high-frequency, everyday spending - urban mobility sits alongside retail and travel as a category where consumers make frequent, routine payment decisions.

Tokenised payments are particularly relevant in the shared mobility context, where the friction of re-entering payment details for short, frequent transactions would create a poor user experience. Stored credentials enable a near-optimal checkout flow suited to the pace of urban transport use.

The partnership builds on Klarna's broader strategy of embedding its payment options into the moments of everyday consumer life, moving beyond e-commerce retail into recurring, location-based spending categories.

No figures on the projected transaction volume or the number of Bolt users expected to adopt Klarna as their payment method have been disclosed.