Payabli has introduced a suite of AI-driven capabilities across its embedded payments platform, including a new agent suite called Amigo.

The company states that the capabilities were built into its infrastructure rather than added as a separate layer, with models trained on its own payments data. The update is aimed at vertical software companies that use Payabli to embed payment functionality into their products.

Amigo agent suite

The announcement centres on Amigo, Payabli's new AI agent suite. Its first product, Amigo Insights, is now live within the Payabli Portal. The tool allows platform teams to ask natural-language questions about payment activity, funding status, chargebacks, residuals, merchant account demographics, and support tickets, and to receive answers drawn from live payments data rather than through manually generated reports or support tickets.

Payabli has also outlined further additions to the Amigo suite that are in development and expected to roll out through the remainder of 2026. These include Amigo Risk, for monitoring transactions and flagging potential issues before they escalate, Amigo Chargebacks, for compiling supporting documentation and drafting dispute responses, Amigo Boarding, for guiding merchants through onboarding, Amigo Underwriting, for assessing merchant risk and supporting approval decisions, and Amigo Pricing and Billing, for automating fee calculation and maintaining residuals and statements.

Alongside the Amigo suite, Payabli has released Agentic Vendor Enablement and Agentic Vendor Enrichment, both available today through the Payabli Portal and its APIs. The former automates vendor outreach during payout workflows, while the latter enriches merchant and vendor data to support the development of proprietary vendor networks and underwriting decisions.

A further tool, Agentic Site-Pay, developed in partnership with Visa Intelligent Commerce, is scheduled for release later this quarter and is designed to automate vendor payment workflows from discovery through to execution. Payabli has additionally introduced an Agent Skills and MCP Server offering, which allows software partners to connect their own AI coding agents to Payabli's documentation and integration patterns, a step the company says shortens integration timelines from weeks to a shorter, agent-assisted process.

Market context

Payabli has referenced industry data indicating that 94% of enterprises plan to increase their investment in embedded finance, a trend it links to growing demand for payment infrastructure that supports operational functions such as risk assessment and reporting alongside transaction processing. Lindsey Hulet, SVP of Operations, Builder Prime, a Payabli platform partner, said the tool has improved the company's ability to track application approval timelines, payment volume trends, and reasons applications stall, without requiring separate reporting tools.

Payabli's co-founders described the release as an extension of the company's existing payment operations rather than a standalone feature addition, framing it as part of a broader shift toward embedding automated decision-making across the payments lifecycle.