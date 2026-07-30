Wise has connected directly to PayNet, Malaysia's national payments network, enabling DuitNow QR payments through the Wise app.

The integration gives Wise direct access to the infrastructure operated by Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), supporting DuitNow, the country's real-time payment system. Malaysia becomes the ninth market globally, and the fifth in the Asia-Pacific region, where Wise has established a direct connection to a domestic payment system. The move is intended to simplify payments for Wise users and introduce more straightforward ways to transfer Malaysian ringgit (MYR).

Malaysia joins a group of markets where Wise has built direct connections to local payment systems, following Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, the UK, Europe, Hungary, Brazil, and Japan. Wise stated that linking directly to domestic infrastructure reduces reliance on intermediaries, which can lower costs and increase transaction speed over time. According to the company, 77% of transfers processed through its network are now completed within 20 seconds, double the proportion recorded five years ago.

In addition, the PayNet connection is also being made available to banks and financial institutions through Wise Platform. Partners using the Wise API will be able to apply real-time recipient verification when setting up MYR transfers, allowing the recipient's name to be checked against the account before funds are sent.

DuitNow QR and DuitNow Transfer for everyday payments

The connection also affects retail payments. Users based in or visiting Malaysia can now scan and pay using DuitNow QR codes, the country's national QR standard, directly from the Wise app. The feature is being rolled out progressively and is expected to extend to all DuitNow QR codes nationwide over the coming weeks.

Wise also supports DuitNow Transfer, which allows domestic transfers to be made using a recipient's mobile number or National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) number rather than full bank account details. The recipient's name is displayed automatically for verification before a transfer is confirmed, a step designed to reduce the risk of funds being sent to the wrong account.

Commenting on the development, Yen Ting Chiam, Country Manager for Wise Malaysia, said the direct connection to the local payment system and the addition of DuitNow QR access were aimed at reducing friction in everyday transactions and making domestic payments more convenient for consumers.

The rollout adds Malaysia to the list of APAC markets where Wise has moved from relying on partner banks to direct participation in domestic payment infrastructure, a shift the company has been extending progressively across its network in recent years.