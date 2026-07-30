Mollie integrates payments into LANDI smart terminals

Mollie has integrated its payment technology into LANDI Global's Android smart terminals for mobile checkout.

Payment service provider Mollie has integrated its payment technology directly into LANDI Global's Android-based smart terminals, enabling merchants to process contactless payments without additional hardware.

The integration is aimed at retail and hospitality businesses that typically rely on separate devices for order-taking and payment processing. Through the process of combining these functions on LANDI's enterprise-ready terminals, the companies intend to support mobile checkout at any point within a store or restaurant, alongside simplified end-of-day reconciliation for merchants.

Payment methods and underlying technology

Through the integration, businesses can accept payment methods including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay directly on LANDI devices, using Mollie's Tap technology for contactless acceptance. The Mollie app can be downloaded onto compatible LANDI terminals via the Google Play Store or through LANDI's mobile device management (MDM) environment.

To use the integration, merchants need an existing Mollie account and a LANDI Android smart terminal. Once the Mollie app is installed, users log in and activate the Mollie Tap app by following on-screen instructions. Payments are then processed by entering an amount and having the customer tap their card or phone on the back of the device.

Moreover, transaction data generated through the LANDI terminal is synced automatically to the Mollie Dashboard, giving merchants a consolidated, real-time view of sales. This is intended to reduce the reconciliation work associated with managing multiple devices and payment providers separately.

Market positioning

Mollie has stated that the integration supports multiple currencies and is offered with transparent pricing, positioning it as a solution intended to scale alongside merchant growth. The move reflects a broader shift in point-of-sale technology toward consolidating order management and payment acceptance onto single Android-based devices, reducing the number of separate systems merchants need to operate at checkout.