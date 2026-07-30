Ecommpay has gone live as a payment connector within PayControl's enterprise payment orchestration platform, making the payments provider accessible to merchants as a direct acquirer and payment method provider.

The integration allows merchants using PayControl's orchestration layer to route transactions through Ecommpay, gaining access to its payment gateway and acquiring capabilities across multiple regions through a single connection point.

Platform background and integration scope

PayControl operates as a modular, provider-agnostic orchestration platform built with contextual AI. The platform is designed for deployment within merchants' own private cloud infrastructure, allowing companies to retain control over their payment data and transaction routing decisions rather than relying on third-party hosting. This architecture is positioned to serve enterprise merchants seeking to manage multiple payment providers and acquiring relationships from a centralised system.

Through the new connection, Ecommpay becomes available within PayControl's network of payment providers, adding acquiring services and payment method coverage across regions where Ecommpay operates. Merchants using PayControl can now add Ecommpay as a routing option without establishing a separate direct integration, a structure typical of orchestration platforms that consolidate multiple acquirers and payment methods behind a single technical connection.

Company perspectives

Representatives from both companies described the integration as part of a broader shift towards enterprise merchants retaining greater control over payment infrastructure. Nathan Salisbury, CEO of PayControl, said the company aims to help enterprises manage payments at scale while allowing merchants to keep ownership of transaction data and routing decisions, noting that the addition of Ecommpay's acquiring capabilities extends what merchants can access through the orchestration layer via one integration.

Roy Blokker, Head of Strategic Sales at Ecommpay, said the partnership reflects a shared aim between the two companies to give merchants access to broader acquiring coverage, adding that the integration is intended to reduce the operational complexity typically associated with connecting to multiple acquiring partners individually.

Industry context

The partnership reflects ongoing developments in the payment orchestration segment, where platforms increasingly compete on the ability to offer merchants flexible routing across multiple acquirers, payment methods, and regions through consolidated technical integrations. Data sovereignty and private cloud deployment, as referenced in PayControl's architecture, have become recurring considerations for enterprise merchants navigating regulatory requirements across jurisdictions, particularly within the EU and the UK.

For Ecommpay, the integration extends its distribution through a third-party orchestration channel, adding to its existing direct-acquiring relationships with merchants. For PayControl, the addition strengthens its provider network at a stage when the platform, established in 2025, continues to expand the acquiring and payment method options available to its enterprise client base.

Neither company disclosed financial terms of the integration or specific timelines for merchant onboarding through the new connection.