Currenxie has been given SEPA Participant status by the European Payments Council, gaining direct access to core European payment infrastructure.

According to the official press release, this designation grants Currenxie direct operational control over its EUR payment. The majority of financial institutions access SEPA through indirect banking arrangements, which can introduce operational intermediaries and impact payment delivery times. Direct SEPA access removes these layers, enabling Currenxie to settle transactions in under ten seconds and provide clients with native EUR International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs).

Operational resilience and settlement capabilities

The new status delivers three key operational advantages for Currenxie's client base. Furthermore, direct access to SEPA is set to optimise payment reliability and security by enabling the platform to bypass intermediary banking arrangements, whilst maintaining compliance with European Payments Council rules. This structural change improves resilience in payment processing and embeds verification of payee protocols into the payment flow.

SEPA Instant clearing settles transactions within ten seconds, improving cash flow visibility for businesses managing cross-border payments and treasury operations. Clients also gain direct A2A access through native IBANs, streamlining payment options for small and medium-sized enterprises operating across borders.

Sam Coyne, Chief Executive Europe at Currenxie, noted that direct access removes an intermediary layer typically required by competing fintech platforms, enabling the company to maintain service standards whilst supporting SMEs in international growth. Furthermore, Coyne indicated also that the status reflects Currenxie's technical and regulatory maturity as the company expands into new territories.

The SEPA Participant status is considered significant within the fintech sector, as the designation is typically reserved for established banking institutions rather than technology-led platforms. For the broader fintech payments ecosystem, the initiative demonstrates that direct access to critical payment infrastructure is increasingly within reach for platforms that demonstrate sufficient technical capability and adherence to regulatory frameworks.