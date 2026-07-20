FinXP, a Malta-based European payment infrastructure provider, has agreed a partnership with Buckzy Payments, a Canada-based cross-border payments and Embedded Finance platform. The agreement is designed to widen access to European and international payment capabilities for businesses operating across borders.

Combining regulated infrastructure with global payment reach

The partnership brings together FinXP's regulated European infrastructure, which includes euro accounts and SEPA payment capabilities, with Buckzy's real-time international payment network and stablecoin infrastructure. The arrangement operates on a two-way basis: eligible Buckzy clients will gain access to FinXP's direct SEPA payment capabilities, subject to FinXP's regulatory, compliance and onboarding requirements, while FinXP's clients will be able to draw on Buckzy's international banking network and stablecoin infrastructure. According to the companies, this is intended to strengthen FinXP's existing cross-border payment capabilities and extend its reach across additional markets and currencies.

The combined proposition is aimed at helping clients of both companies manage European accounts, collections and payouts, extend payment reach across international markets and currencies, and reduce reliance on disconnected providers. The companies also point to improvements in payment visibility, reconciliation and operational efficiency as expected outcomes of the integration.

In initial remarks, Jens Podewski, co-founder and CEO at FinXP, said the two companies share an objective of making international payments simpler, faster and more accessible for businesses, noting that Buckzy contributes global payment connectivity and API infrastructure while FinXP brings regulated European account and payment capabilities. Abdul Naushad, CEO at Buckzy Payments, said Europe represents an important market for the company's clients, and that FinXP's SEPA access and regulatory expertise extend the international reach available to Buckzy's client base.

Scope and next steps

FinXP and Buckzy will initially focus on connecting European account and SEPA capabilities with Buckzy's cross-border payments infrastructure. The companies have said they intend to explore further opportunities in automated account provisioning, embedded payment services, multi-currency payment flows and API-led financial infrastructure.

FinXP was founded in 2014 and is licensed as an Electronic Money Institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority. It is a principal member of Mastercard and provides dedicated IBAN accounts, SEPA and SEPA Instant payments, SEPA Direct Debit collections, global payouts, card issuing and embedded finance solutions, with a stated focus on sectors that are underserved by traditional financial institutions.

Buckzy Payments Inc. operates a global cross-border payments network, embedded finance platform and stablecoin infrastructure. The company is registered as a money services business with FINTRAC in Canada, FinCEN in the US and the FCA in the UK, and its API-led infrastructure is used by financial institutions, fintechs and businesses to build real-time cross-border payment and financial services propositions.

For the two companies, the partnership adds a further link between regulated European payment rails and international, API-driven payment networks — a combination that reflects broader industry movement toward interoperability between domestic clearing systems and global, technology-led payment infrastructure.