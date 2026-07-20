OpenAI users can now pay for service subscriptions, including ChatGPT Plus, using BLIK Recurring Payments. The capability has been enabled through a partnership with Stripe, which provides the underlying payment infrastructure for the integration.

Growing demand for AI tools in Poland

According to Gemius data, ChatGPT was used by 10.2 million internet users in Poland as of October 2025, representing roughly one in three internet users in the country. ChatGPT has also surpassed 1 billion monthly active users globally, which BLIK's operator described as reflecting rapid growth in adoption of AI-powered tools.

How the payment mechanism works

With BLIK Recurring Payments enabled, users can pay for OpenAI subscriptions without needing to authorise each payment individually. The service is activated once, after which subsequent payments are processed automatically according to the subscription schedule. Users retain the ability to review and manage active subscriptions directly within their banking app.

A company official at Polski Standard Płatności (PSP), the operator of BLIK, said the growing prevalence of subscription-based digital services has increased demand for convenient recurring payment methods, and that the availability of BLIK for OpenAI subscriptions reflects broader adoption of BLIK for services used regularly by consumers in Poland. The official said the method is intended to simplify both the initial payment process and ongoing subscription management through a banking app.

Growth of BLIK Recurring Payments

According to PSP, BLIK Recurring Payments is among the faster-growing services within the BLIK ecosystem. In the first quarter of 2026, users completed more than 1.5 million transactions through the service, with a total value exceeding PLN 100 million, representing a 127% year-on-year increase in transaction volume and an increase of close to three times in transaction value.

Expanding the BLIK-Stripe partnership

The integration with OpenAI also extends the existing partnership between BLIK and Stripe, creating an opportunity for additional businesses using Stripe's payment infrastructure to implement BLIK Recurring Payments for their own subscription services.

Availability

BLIK Recurring Payments are currently available to customers of eight banks in Poland: PKO Bank Polski, Bank Millennium, ERSTE Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, Alior Bank, Nest Bank, Credit Agricole, and SGB Cooperative Banks. The service can be used for digital services, subscriptions, memberships, and other recurring payment obligations, with the list of participating merchants and service providers continuing to expand.

BLIK is a mobile payment standard operated by PSP, whose shareholders include Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, ERSTE Bank Polska, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Mastercard.