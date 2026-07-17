Alipay+, a global digital payment gateway operated by Ant International, has integrated with Argentina's national QR payment scheme, Transferencias 3.0, in partnership with PVS, a Latin America-focused fintech company. The integration allows international travellers to make QR code payments at merchants across Argentina using Alipay+ partner payment apps.

Enabling cross-border payments through existing infrastructure

Under the integration, travellers can scan the national QR code displayed at participating merchants to make cross-border payments, using the same process they would typically use for digital payments in their home countries. The service is intended to support payments at locations including restaurants, shopping centres, and tourist attractions.

According to the company, Alipay+ currently connects 150 million merchants to more than 50 global digital wallets and banking apps, reaching approximately 2 billion user accounts. Its merchant network includes connections through more than ten national QR schemes across Asia and the Middle East. Alipay+ partner apps will be enabled for cross-border payments in Argentina in phases, with the aim of allowing local merchants, including small businesses, to serve international customers while continuing to use their existing QR acceptance infrastructure.

Argentina's payment infrastructure

Transferencias 3.0 is Argentina's national interoperable instant payment infrastructure, developed by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA). The system allows consumers to pay using any participating digital wallet or banking app by scanning a single QR code, and QR code payments have become an established part of everyday commerce in the country.

Company commentary

A representative of PVS said merchants across Latin America are gaining access to a large digital payment network through the partnership, allowing international travellers to pay using wallets they already use, while creating opportunities for local businesses. A spokesperson for Alipay+, Ant International, said the integration with Argentina's national QR scheme is intended to support inbound visitor spending and the country's tourism sector, while creating opportunities for local merchants.

Broader context and prior initiatives

The integration follows an earlier partnership between Alipay+ and PVS announced in May 2026, which introduced cross-border mobile payment services in Argentina and Chile. Separately, Ant International became a regional sponsor of the Argentina National Football Team for Asia, excluding the Middle East, in March 2026.

According to the company, Ant International processes more than 20 million transactions per day on average and continues to expand partnerships with payment providers, fintech companies, and digital platforms across Latin America. Recent initiatives include the co-launch of a digital wallet in Mexico and efforts to expand financing access for underserved small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals in Brazil.

Alongside QR code payments, Alipay+ also supports cross-border near-field communication (NFC) payments through a partnership with Mastercard. Users of AlipayHK, GCash, and Kakao Pay can currently make NFC payments at Mastercard-enabled merchants across several Latin American markets, including Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.