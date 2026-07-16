Spreedly has launched a standalone payment vault that allows merchants to store and manage payment credentials independently.

The US-based payments infrastructure provider has made available a version of its vault technology as a stand-alone product, decoupled from its broader payments orchestration platform. The offering is aimed at merchants seeking to secure and control their own payment credentials without committing to a full orchestration setup from the outset.

Credential control as a competitive factor

According to Spreedly, the role of the payment vault has expanded beyond passive credential storage. Capabilities such as network tokenisation, account updater services, and stored-credential optimisation increasingly influence authorisation rates and overall payment performance. This has made control over payment credentials a factor in how merchants manage provider relationships and payment outcomes.

The company noted that payment providers, which have traditionally kept credentials tied to their own systems, are increasingly supporting merchant-controlled vaults and credential portability. Spreedly said this shift removes a longstanding barrier for merchants looking to add or switch payment providers without re-establishing stored credentials each time.

Vault capabilities and platform structure

Spreedly's standalone vault includes PCI DSS Level 1 tokenisation, designed to keep raw payment data out of merchant systems. The vault supports credential portability across more than 100 payment providers, according to the company, without requiring merchants to commit to a single processor. It also incorporates network tokenisation and account updater functions intended to help keep stored credentials current and support authorisation performance.

Spreedly said merchants can adopt the vault while continuing to operate a single payment provider per region. As requirements evolve, merchants can then build their own routing and orchestration layer on top of the portable credentials, or adopt Spreedly's existing orchestration platform, without needing to migrate or re-vault payment credentials.

Spreedly has offered payment vault functionality as part of its orchestration platform for several years. The standalone product allows merchants to begin with credential storage alone and expand into additional platform capabilities later, on the same underlying infrastructure.

Market context

Spreedly reported that stored-credential transactions now represent 40% of transaction volume across its platform, an increase from 34% in 2022. The company linked this trend to growing merchant interest in payment strategies built around portable, merchant-controlled credentials rather than reliance on a single processor.

The launch also comes as merchants and platforms consider how payment infrastructure will need to adapt to AI-driven purchasing, an area in which Spreedly said portable, merchant-controlled credentials could play a role in supporting transactions initiated by AI agents.