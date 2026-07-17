Ecommpay has launched a self-serve payments platform for UK-registered small businesses selling online.

The global payment solutions provider has introduced Ecommpay for Small Businesses, built on the infrastructure of its enterprise-level platform. The product is aimed at UK-registered small businesses that have traded for at least six months and generate under EUR 2 million in annual revenue, including merchants using WooCommerce and those operating custom-built websites.

Onboarding and integration

Merchants can go live within hours of onboarding through the Ecommpay Hosted Payment Page, a no-code checkout that can be configured from the merchant Dashboard without requiring developer involvement. According to the company, the transaction rate starts at 1.30% plus 20 pence per UK transaction, with no monthly fee, no minimum commitment and no volume threshold.

For merchants using WooCommerce, Magento 2 or Xero, direct plugins allow a switch of payment provider without altering checkout design, product catalogue or existing accounting integrations. Merchants running custom-built sites that require an embedded checkout can integrate via API, a process the company states typically requires one to three days of developer time rather than a full rebuild.

The Hosted Payment Page is fully brandable and has been accredited for accessibility by the Digital Accessibility Centre. It supports Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay as standard, alongside payment links for social commerce and business-to-business orders, and basic recurring payment functionality. All features operate within a single merchant account and a unified Dashboard, which the company says removes reconciliation complexity associated with managing multiple payment tools.

Extending enterprise infrastructure to smaller merchants

Ecommpay has provided global payment processing since 2012, serving enterprise clients across Europe. With this launch, the company extends elements of that infrastructure to small business merchants, including transaction routing intended to maximise authorisation rates and enterprise-level fraud and risk management, without requiring an enterprise contract or minimum processing volume.

Max Ryzhov, Chief Product Officer at Ecommpay, said smaller businesses have often been unable to access enterprise-grade payment infrastructure unless processing at scale, which can lead to higher decline rates, elevated per-transaction costs, or limited ability to optimise checkout performance due to a lack of in-house developer resources. He said the new platform addresses these constraints by applying the same risk management, routing and fraud infrastructure used for enterprise clients at a rate designed for smaller merchants.

The platform also includes a 24/7 AI assistant, accessible through the merchant portal, which answers queries relating to pricing, integration, switching providers and account setup. The company states the assistant can escalate queries to human support where required, rather than relying solely on ticket-based response times.

Ryzhov added that UK small businesses managing their own online checkout have had limited choice of payment solutions to date, and that Ecommpay for Small Businesses is intended to address that gap.