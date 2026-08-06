Payments Reimagined with AI: How Agentic AI is Transforming Cross-Border Payments

How can banks deliver faster, more secure cross-border payments without compromising trust, compliance or customer experience?

This white paper from trusted payments provider Volante explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of payments. From intelligent payment routing and automated compliance to real-time fraud detection and account-to-account (A2A) transactions, AI is enabling financial institutions to process payments faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Yet as agentic AI becomes more autonomous, maintaining trust, security and regulatory oversight has never been more important.

Volante’s latest white paper explores how agentic AI, stablecoins, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), open banking and ISO 20022 are driving the next generation of global payments.

Discover how secure payment rails, tokenised money and intelligent automation can reduce friction, improve liquidity and support faster international transactions across an always-on financial ecosystem.

The paper also examines how legacy banking systems can evolve to embrace AI while meeting increasingly complex global regulation.

Whether you’re exploring AI payment processing, digital currencies, payment orchestration or the future of cross-border banking, this report provides practical insights into the technologies shaping tomorrow’s financial services—and how your organisation can prepare today.