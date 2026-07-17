Sokin, a global financial infrastructure company, has launched two new products for UK businesses: Sokin Checkout and Payment Links. The tools allow companies and finance teams to collect customer payments through cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and other methods from a single interface, with funds settling directly into a business's existing Sokin account without the need for separate technical integration.

Extending an existing cross-border platform

The two new products are designed to sit alongside Sokin's existing services, which include Send capabilities, multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange and treasury infrastructure. Together, these are positioned to give UK businesses a single platform through which to receive, convert, send, control, and earn money across borders. Sokin has also built an artificial intelligence layer on top of this infrastructure, intended to help businesses manage risk, optimise currency exposure and support financial decision-making.

Vroon Modgill, founder and chief executive officer at Sokin, said the aim was to reduce reliance on multiple disconnected tools and banking partners.

How Payment Links and Checkout work

Payment Links allows a business to generate a secure payment request, which can be shared as a link or QR code, with funds received directly into the company's Sokin account. According to Sokin, many finance teams currently manage this process manually, requesting payment and following up with late payers by email while tracking receipts through separate external tools. The new feature is intended to replace that manual process with automatic reminders, late notices and live payment status tracking inside the platform.

Sokin Checkout, which was launched in the US in April 2026, enables businesses to accept multi-currency payments either through a Sokin-hosted payment page or embedded directly into an online storefront at the point of sale. Customers can pay using existing reward programmes or pre-agreed credit arrangements, with funds settling into the same account a business already uses to hold and move money.

At UK launch, businesses can accept payments in US dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), euro (EUR) and Canadian dollar (CAD), with like-for-like settlement, across Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay and WeChat Pay. Sokin has said it plans to add further payment methods over time to broaden coverage.

Centralising the payment lifecycle

Peter Daunton, chief product officer at Sokin, said integrating receivables into existing financial workflows was intended to reduce operational overhead and improve oversight through a single dashboard and login. He added that the entire payment lifecycle, from initial request and automated follow-up through to final settlement, is now centralised within the platform.

The launch reflects a broader trend among fintech infrastructure providers to consolidate payment collection, treasury and foreign exchange functions that have traditionally been handled through separate banking relationships and third-party tools.